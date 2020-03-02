Mich. man accused of breaking into Paducah, Ky. home, said someone was ‘trying to kill him’

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Michigan man is accused of breaking into a home and telling the residents that someone was “trying to kill him.”
Charles D. Ledbetter, 26, of Saginaw, Mich., was arrested on a bench warrant charging him with failing to appear and on a charge of first-degree burglary.
According to Paducah police, residents at a home in the 300 block of Beiderman Street called 911 around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 and said there was a man beating on the front door on their home.
Before officers arrived, they say the man broke into the home and told the residents that there were people outside trying to kill him. He allegedly grabbed a knife from inside the home.
When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as Charles Ledbetter, hiding behind the front door with the knife in his hand.
He was arrested and booked into the McCracken Regional Jail.
