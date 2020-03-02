Man accused of firing gun in Paducah, Ky. apartment

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of firing a gun inside a Paducah apartment.
Camron G. Siener, 26, was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Paducah police say Siener was arrested early on Sunday morning, March 1.
They were called around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex.
Police interviewed three witnesses and determined that Camron Siener was intoxicated and playing with a gun when it went off. The bullet ricocheted off the floor of the apartment and lodged into a wall near one of the witnesses.
Apartments on either side of and below the apartment were occupied.
Police say Siener admitted to firing the weapon and took responsibility for the incident.
He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
