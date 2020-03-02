Future of Magnitude 7 Metals in question

Magnitude 7 Metals is an aluminum smelter plant that’s only been open about two years.
By Amber Ruch | March 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:06 PM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Could jobs at Magnitude 7 Metals be in jeopardy?

According to one published report, the company is losing money so quickly it could close within two months.

Magnitude 7 is an aluminum smelter plant that’s only been open about two years. It’s also the site of New Madrid County’s old Noranda plant.

The Office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson released the following statement on Monday:

“Department of Economic Development staff met with the M7M CFO and Director of HR and were encouraged by the visit. M7M is an important employer for southeast Missouri, and we certainly want to see them succeed.”
Gov. Mike Parson

