Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
Police arrest man in deadly weekend Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district that killed one person and injured four others. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said 25-year-old Devon L. Carter has been charged with armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Prosecutors said the shooting appeared to be related to an earlier altercation that took place inside a Westport nightclub. Police said a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the Westport district in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-MISSOURI
Medical marijuana licensing generates hundreds of appeals
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than 800 appeals have been filed by companies that were denied state permits to grow, sell or distribute medical marijuana in Missouri. As part of the process to launch Missouri's new medical marijuana program, the state received 2,266 marijuana business applications filed by at least 700 different groups. It awarded 60 licenses to grow marijuana, 86 to make marijuana-infused products and 192 to open dispensaries. The state's Administrative Hearing Commission had received 845 appeals of those denials by Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has hired three outside lawyers to help the state's legal team review all the appeals.
LGBT NONDISCRIMINATION
Anti-discrimination proposals stall in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democrats in the Missouri House want to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, but their proposals have yet to be assigned to a committee for a hearing. State law already bans discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex and disability. Proposals to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity have failed in the Missouri Legislature in the past. State Rep. Greg Razer sponsored the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act. He says he's frustrated with the lack of progress. Opponents say they don't favor discrimination, but that they believe businesses should be able to create their own policies.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Missouri man killed in Columbia hit-and-run; woman arrested
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Missouri man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Columbia, and a woman has been arrested in the case. Station KOMU reports that the fatal crash happened early Friday morning, when 23-year-old Hunter Sadler, of Mexico, Missouri, was hit as he walked across a Columbia street. Police say 33-year-old Stephanie Roberts, of Columbia, was behind the wheel and fled the scene. Police say her damaged car was later found at a Columbia home, and she was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene and involuntary manslaughter. Both Roberts and a passenger in her car at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.
BABY KILLED-FATHER CHARGED
St. Louis man pleads guilty to smothering infant; gets life
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus another 10 years, for smothering his infant son three years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Jibri Baker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault in the death of 3-month-old Ayden Baker in April 2017. Police say Baker admitted he first tried to kill Ayden by pushing the infant’s head into a bed. The baby stopped moving after several minutes and Baker turned him over, believing he was dead. But the infant took a breath, and prosecutors say Baker then held the infant’s nostrils and mouth closed until he died.
ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR-MISSOURI-ADS
Pro-Parson PAC omits mention of Trump in Kansas City TV ads
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political action committee supporting Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's reelection bid is tailoring its TV ads for rural versus urban markets, leaving mentions of President Donald Trump out of the spots aimed at city viewers. The Kansas City Star reports that Uniting Missouri PAC has been running TV ads across the state in recent weeks touting Parson's conservative credentials. In rural areas the spots include mention of the governor’s fondness for Trump. In more liberal-leaning Kansas City, they do not. Uniting Missouri chairman John Hancock said campaigns routinely run different ads in different markets. Trump has endorsed Parson.
MISSING WOMAN-INDICTMENT
Missouri man charged with murder in wife's presumed death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Missouri man on first-degree murder and other charges in the disappearance of his Chinese wife, who has been missing since October and is presumed dead. Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight announced the indictment Friday against Joseph Elledge in the presumed killing of Mengqi Ji. Elledge has been in jail for months on charges accusing him of abusing and otherwise endangering his and Ji's 1-year-old daughter. His lawyer declined to comment about the new charges.