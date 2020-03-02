Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-FATAL INTERSTATE CRASH
5 people die in wrong-way collision on Interstate 70
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died and one person was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 70 west of Topeka. The State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a Ford F-150 pickup drove east in the westbound lanes and collided with a van near Maple Hill, Kansas. The crash happened about 25 miles west of Topeka. The driver of the truck and four people in the van died at the scene. One other person in the van was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The names of the crash victims were not immediately released.
Man dies in crash while escorting WWII veteran's body
GOVE COUNTY, Kansas (AP) — A motorcycle rider who was escorting the body of a World War II veteran died after he lost control of his motorcycle in western Kansas, and a second deadly crash happened minutes later when a car crashed into a firetruck responding to the first crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle crash happened on Interstate 70 in Gove County shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. The second crash happened a few minutes later. The motorcycle driver was identified as 65-year-old Lennie Riedel of Colby, Kansas. The car's driver was 81-year-old Cal Silvrants of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Report: Female prison population growing faster than male
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A report from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights says the number of women in prison in Kansas is growing far faster than the number of men, outpacing national trends. Kansas News Service reports that from 2000 to 2019, the women’s prison population in Kansas rose by 60% while the men’s rose by 14%. The report doesn't say why Kansas’ female prison population grew so much, but policy changes intended to reduce the number of inmates likely had different effects on men and women. Topeka Correctional Facility Warden Gloria Geither says the prison is trying to manage overcrowding and improve inmates’ lives.
Police arrest man in deadly weekend Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district that killed one person and injured four others. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said 25-year-old Devon L. Carter has been charged with armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Prosecutors said the shooting appeared to be related to an earlier altercation that took place inside a Westport nightclub. Police said a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the Westport district in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Woman rescued, man dies in attempt to pull truck from brink
HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Kansas say an attempt to pull a truck found dangling over a culvert ended with the vehicle flipping over and landing upside down in a full ditch, killing a man inside. Station KSNT reports that the incident happened Friday night on state Highway 116 about four miles east of Holton. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a passerby who came upon the stranded truck tried to get it back on the road when it flipped over into the ditch. A woman in the truck was pulled to safety, but Morse says the man in the truck could not be saved. His name has not yet been released.
Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a domestic dispute led to the shooting death of a 51-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers called to the area found a man dead and later identified the victim as Kelly Parker Sr. Police arrested 47-year-old Raishawn Smith-Parker on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police did not release details on what led to the shooting. Parker's death is the city's third homicide this year.
Suicide rates increasing, mainly in rural parts of Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — The number of suicides in Kansas has increased by more than half in recent years, particularly in the northwest rural areas of the state. Kansas News Service reports that mental health professionals say the geographical isolation, low population and struggling economy in rural parts of Kansas are challenges increasing suicide risk. Kansas overall had 555 suicides in 2018 — the highest rate in 20 years. A commissioner of behavioral health services says suicide risk is highest when people feel like they are a burden on others, feel outcast or isolated from others and have ready access to lethal means.
Panel seeks censure, coaching for foul-mouthed Kansas judge
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judicial disciplinary panel has recommended that a foul-mouthed Kansas judge should be publicly censured and receive professional coaching, but not kicked off the bench. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct unanimously concluded Friday that Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins violated central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality. Its recommendations will be sent to the Kansas Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide his fate. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.