IDPH: 4th Ill. patient tests positive for novel coronavirus

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health announced that a fourth Illinois patient tested positive for COVID-19.
According to IDPH, the tests conducted in Illinois resulted in presumptive positives for COVID-19. The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.
The Department of Health said the individual is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case, a man in his 70s. This fourth case is quarantined at home and is complying with health officials. Both cases are reported to be in good condition.
Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission. They will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed.
Governor JB Pritzker requested that hospitals across the state implement more testing. Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing and Gov. Pritzker announced two more IDPH labs in Carbondale and Springfield that will be able to test specimens this week.
Illinois’ first two previously confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both patients made a full recovery.
Symptoms reported among patients include mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water and staying home when sick.
