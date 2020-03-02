Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Williams Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points as St. John's slowed down No. 10 Creighton with a surprising 91-71 rout. Rasheem Dunn had 19 points and 10 assists for the Red Storm, who stopped a three-game skid. One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, St. John's went a season-best 14 of 22 from long range in its biggest victory under first-year coach Mike Anderson. Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points for the Bluejays, who had won five straight and nine of 10.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 21 points and Northwestern scored seven straight points to open overtime then held off Nebraska for an 81-76 win that snapped a 12-game losing streak. Kopp opened the overtime scoring for Northwestern with a 3 pointer, then the Wildcats forced two Nebraska turnovers, hitting layups after each to go up 74-67 with 3:15 left in the extra period. Haanif Cheatam led Nebraska with 20 points. Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and 19 rebounds.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Arella Guirantes, who had back-to-back big plays in overtime, was one of three players with 17 points, Mael Gilles had a double-double off the bench and Rutgers upset No. 18 Iowa 78-74 on the last day of the regular season. Tekia Mack and Khadaizha Sanders also had 17 points for the Scarlet Knights, who will take a four-game winning streak into the Big Ten tournament as the No. 5 seed. Iowa, which still holds the No. 3 seed, was led by freshman Gabbie Marshall, who had career bests of six 3-pointers and 22 points.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left, and No. 21 Missouri State picked up the 900th win in school history with a 69-66 defeat of Bradley. The Bears led 47-27 early in the second half. Gabi Haack rallied the Braves with 16 points in the second half, the last two coming from the foul line with 3.5 seconds left to make it 67-66. Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton tied the Missouri Valley Conference record for most wins (24) by a first-year coach.
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 72-62. Jimmy Bell Jr. and Hasahn French each added 12 points - French had 14 rebounds - and Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 11. Saint Louis has won four of it last five. The Billikens built an 11-0 lead and led 26-19 at halftime. Jeff Dowtin made a layup and a 3-pointer to bring Rhode Island within 47-43 with 8:20 left. Later, Bell converted a three-point play with 4:24 to go and St. Louis went up 60-50 and they were up by double figures for most of the remainder. Fatts Russell had 17 for the Rams.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State 62-58 on Saturday. Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes with a sore ankle. Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout to lead St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars and extend the Blues' winning streak to seven games. David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Brayden Schenn, who scored in his fourth straight game, had goals for the Blues. The Stars got goals from Tyler Seguin, Denis Gurianov and John Klingberg, who scored with 18 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Blues and turned aside all three shootout attempts. Anton Khudobin made 25 saves and lost his third straight start.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday. Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season. It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.