Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Arella Guirantes, who had back-to-back big plays in overtime, was one of three players with 17 points, Mael Gilles had a double-double off the bench and Rutgers upset No. 18 Iowa 78-74 on the last day of the regular season. Tekia Mack and Khadaizha Sanders also had 17 points for the Scarlet Knights, who will take a four-game winning streak into the Big Ten tournament as the No. 5 seed. Iowa, which still holds the No. 3 seed, was led by freshman Gabbie Marshall, who had career bests of six 3-pointers and 22 points.