Gov. Beshear designates March 1-7 Severe Weather Awareness Week

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation designating March 1-7 Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.
As part of the awareness activities, a statewide tornado drill will be held around 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
The drill is in partnership with the National Weather Service, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee and Kentucky Broadcasters Association.
Across the state, outdoor warning sirens will sound, weather alert radios will activate and television and radio stations will broadcast the alert, along with mobile devices.
According to the governor’s office, a good tornado plan should:
- Designate a tornado sheltering area in an interior room on the lowest level of a building and away from windows. Basements are best, but if there is no basement, choose an interior bathroom, closet or other enclosed space on the lowest level of a building
- Ensure employees or family members know where the designated shelter is located.
To conduct a tornado drill at home or work:
- Announce the start of the drill
- Participants should act as though a tornado warning has been issued for the immediate area or a tornado has been sighted nearby
- They should move as quickly as possible to the pre-designated tornado shelter
- Once people reach a pre-designated safe area, they should crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down, covering their heads with their hands
- Once everyone has reached safe shelter, announce the mock tornado has passed and the drill is complete
- After the drill, perform an assessment. Determine if the designated shelter was large enough for everyone, easy to access and uncluttered
- Help emergency managers and weather officials improve weather notifications and awareness campaigns by completing a short online survey, available by clicking here
You can click here for more weather safety tips and resources.
If caught outdoors and unable to access an indoor shelter during a tornado warning, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of the potential for flooding.
Remember, outdoor sirens are designed to warn people outdoors to seek shelter immediately and NOT to warn indoor inhabitants.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.