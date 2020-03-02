Ga. juvenile charged with arson and murder, arrested in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Georgia 16-year-old was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky and later charged with arson and two counts of murder.
According to officials with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and deputy US Marshals the juvenile was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 27.
A McCracken County Sheriff’s Detective got information from a Deputy US Marshal in Georgia that they were assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with an alleged residential arson investigation where two bodies were found earlier that same morning.
The detective said that a white Chevy Malibu was missing from a home where the arson happened.
Officials believed the vehicle might be passing through McCracken County.
Deputies, detectives and deputy US Marshals began to search the area on I-24 for the vehicle.
Officials said the vehicle was eventually found and stopped on the parking lot of a gas station at 2955 John Puryear Drive around 3:02 p.m. by a McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The 16-year-old was found in the vehicle. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said McCracken County Sheriff’s Detectives found evidence inside the vehicle that was turned over to Georgia authorities. The juvenile was then questioned by Georgia authorities and later charged with numerous offenses including two counts of murder and arson.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating and charging agency in this case.
The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
