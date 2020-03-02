First Alert: Rain, storms move through the Heartland

(KFVS) - Rain and storms continue to move through the Heartland this Monday morning.
Lisa Michaels says a majority of the activity will be non-severe, but there is a small chance of an isolated strong storm with small hail and gusty winds.
A cold front is slowly starting to push into our northeastern counties, which will keep temps in the 50s near Farmington to Mt. Vernon.
Central and southern counties, Cape Girardeau to Union City, will be in the 50s and 60s. Even though it will be warm, clouds will be around during the day.
This afternoon into the evening scattered storms will pop-up again, mainly in our central and southern counties.
There is another chance of strong to severe storms during this time for the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee.
Strong winds, and hail looks to be the primary threats with a small chance of even an isolated tornado.
