Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopened 3/2

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans reopened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2.
It closed on February 11 when the Ohio River gauge at Cairo exceeded 44 feet, putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Mississippi River has dropped enough at the Kentucky Landing to allow the ferry to resume operation on Monday.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo. In addition to daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides convenient route between southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.