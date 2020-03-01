People across the Heartland celebrated the end Black History Month with a bang

(KFVS) - People throughout the Heartland celebrated the last day of Black History Month from Alexander to Jackson Counties.
Pulaski and Alexander County’s NAACP highlighted the longest running black business in Pulaski County this afternoon.
The business, Creative Hands, Is a religious bookstore and gift shop open to the community for more than two decades.
The organization plans to extend this event, and support more black businesses throughout the entire year.
In Jackson County, many lined up for The Annual Taste of Blackness at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
There the community tasted spaghetti, fried okra, fried fish and so much more.
