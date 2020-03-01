Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
Police say 1 dead, 4 injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district. Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Westport in midtown Kansas City when a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the district. Police say one man was killed, two other men are in critical condition and another man and a woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A police spokesman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, says an off-duty officer witnessed the shooting and fired his gun at the SUV. Police say one arrest has been made.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Missouri man killed in Columbia hit-and-run; woman arrested
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Missouri man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Columbia, and a woman has been arrested in the case. Station KOMU reports that the fatal crash happened early Friday morning, when 23-year-old Hunter Sadler, of Mexico, Missouri, was hit as he walked across a Columbia street. Police say 33-year-old Stephanie Roberts, of Columbia, was behind the wheel and fled the scene. Police say her damaged car was later found at a Columbia home, and she was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene and involuntary manslaughter. Both Roberts and a passenger in her car at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.
BABY KILLED-FATHER CHARGED
St. Louis man pleads guilty to smothering infant; gets life
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus another 10 years, for smothering his infant son three years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Jibri Baker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault in the death of 3-month-old Ayden Baker in April 2017. Police say Baker admitted he first tried to kill Ayden by pushing the infant’s head into a bed. The baby stopped moving after several minutes and Baker turned him over, believing he was dead. But the infant took a breath, and prosecutors say Baker then held the infant’s nostrils and mouth closed until he died.
ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR-MISSOURI-ADS
Pro-Parson PAC omits mention of Trump in Kansas City TV ads
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political action committee supporting Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's reelection bid is tailoring its TV ads for rural versus urban markets, leaving mentions of President Donald Trump out of the spots aimed at city viewers. The Kansas City Star reports that Uniting Missouri PAC has been running TV ads across the state in recent weeks touting Parson's conservative credentials. In rural areas the spots include mention of the governor’s fondness for Trump. In more liberal-leaning Kansas City, they do not. Uniting Missouri chairman John Hancock said campaigns routinely run different ads in different markets. Trump has endorsed Parson.
MISSING WOMAN-INDICTMENT
Missouri man charged with murder in wife's presumed death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Missouri man on first-degree murder and other charges in the disappearance of his Chinese wife, who has been missing since October and is presumed dead. Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight announced the indictment Friday against Joseph Elledge in the presumed killing of Mengqi Ji. Elledge has been in jail for months on charges accusing him of abusing and otherwise endangering his and Ji's 1-year-old daughter. His lawyer declined to comment about the new charges.
POLICE CHASE WRECK-DEATH
Woman hit by suspect fleeing from Kansas City police dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose car was hit by a suspect during a police chase in Kansas City has died. Kansas City police announced Friday that 38-year-old Rebecca White, of Raytown, had died. White and her 3-year-old daughter were stopped at a red light on Feb. 19 when an allegedly drunk man who was felling police went through an intersection and hit her car. Her daughter suffered serious injuries but survived. The fleeing driver, 32-year-old Miguel Ayala, has been charged with felony DWI and fleeing from police. Jackson County prosecutors said Friday it will review any new information regarding the case.
AP-US-ST.-LOUIS-OFFICER-SHOT
St. Louis officer gets 7 years in Russian roulette shooting
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis police officer accused of accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting. Nathaniel Hendren had been scheduled to go to trial March 23 on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, but pleaded guilty Friday. He was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, also a St. Louis police officer, at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere. Alix was off-duty at the time.
BC-DOG KILLED-CHARGES
Missouri man accused of dismembering dog
DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is charged with animal abuse involving torture and armed criminal action for allegedly killing a dog with a machete and leaving the dismembered body for his mother to find. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kaleb Reynolds of De Soto is accused of smoking methamphetamine prior to killing the dog on Feb. 17. The charges were filed Thursday. Police say Reynolds was angry with his mother and girlfriend and became even more enraged after smoking meth. Charges allege that Reynolds' dog jumped on him and Reynolds retrieved a machete from his yard and attacked the dog.