Graves County Jr. ROTC volunteer arrested for inappropriate communications with a child

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A non-paid volunteer with the Graves County High School Jr. ROTC was arrested prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.
Robert W. Soto, 43, of Sedalia was arrested Thursday, Feb 27, by the Kentucky State Police after turning himself in.
An in-depth investigation was conducted after the Graves County High School administration contacted the Kentucky State Police back in Dec. 2019 regarding allegations of inappropriate communication between a student and Soto.
A detective with the Kentucky State Police presented the case to a Graves County Grand Jury on February 14, 2020.
Soto was lodged in the Graves County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.