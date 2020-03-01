Graves County Jr. ROTC volunteer arrested for inappropriate communications with a child

Police tape stock photo (Source: Associated Press)
By Ashley Smith | March 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 5:42 PM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A non-paid volunteer with the Graves County High School Jr. ROTC was arrested prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Robert W. Soto, 43, of Sedalia was arrested Thursday, Feb 27, by the Kentucky State Police after turning himself in.

An in-depth investigation was conducted after the Graves County High School administration contacted the Kentucky State Police back in Dec. 2019 regarding allegations of inappropriate communication between a student and Soto.

A detective with the Kentucky State Police presented the case to a Graves County Grand Jury on February 14, 2020.

Soto was lodged in the Graves County Detention Center.

