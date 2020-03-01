First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Active weather is on the horizon for later today through Monday night as a complex system moves into the region. Southerly breezes will become gusty today and begin to blow in some warmer and more humid air. Current indications are that we’ll stay mainly dry until late afternoon and evening, when showers will begin to develop very quickly across the region. Highs today will likely sneak above 60, but with gusty winds and increasing clouds, it will feel cooler than the thermometer might indicate. Wind gusts could exceed 30mph from late morning through this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread overnight. Thunderstorms should remain elevated, so not too much threat of anything becoming severe with this first round.
It looks like we may get a lull in the shower/storm activity for much of the day on Monday, until a weak weather system approaches by evening. SPC has us in a ‘marginal risk’ of severe for Monday evening. High shear values could lead to a few storms with strong winds and even isolated small tornadoes…so stay tuned. Beyond Monday night, the news is better as latest models continue to trend farther south with rainfall. Heavy rains may be an issue from Arkansas east into the Dixie states….but it’s looking like we may stay mainly dry, with the rain staying just south of our region. The second half of the week is looking mild and dry.
