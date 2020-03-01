First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

An active and potentially stormy pattern for the next 24 to 36 hours as a couple of systems cross the area from west to east. Gusty south winds are blowing in warmer and much more humid air this evening, and will result in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms overnight into Monday morning. A few strong storms and heavy downpours are possible overnight; SPC has much of the area in a low-level (marginal) severe risk. Showers and storms look to push off to the east Monday morning…leaving behind a quieter and slightly cooler afternoon for most of the region. However, one more low disturbance moving just to our south Monday evening could result in a few more strong thunderstorms mainly from the Bootheel into Ky and Tn Monday night…and again SPC has us in a marginal risk for southern counties.