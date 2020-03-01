First Alert: An active pattern ahead

First Alert Weather at 8 a.m. 3/1
By Olivia Grelle | March 1, 2020 at 8:46 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 8:46 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -First Alert: An active weather pattern ahead.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says that active weather is on the horizon for late this afternoon and this evening, until Monday night.

For today, the Heartland will stay mainly dry until late this afternoon and evening, when showers will begin to develop very quickly across the Heartland. Highs today will be above 60 in most areas. Gusty winds and increasing clouds, will make temperatures feel cooler. Wind gusts could exceed 30mph from this morning through this evening.

Welcome to March! Today looks like a pretty "Marchy" day, with some gusty winds developing by late morning. South winds could gust to over 30 mph this afternoon.

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, March 1, 2020

For tonight showers and thunderstorms will become widespread overnight. Thunderstorms should remain elevated, but severe weather is not a large threat.

Monday, looks dry for most of the day, until a weak weather system approaches by evening.

For Monday night, the Heartland is still under a marginal risk for severe weather. Models indicate that high shear values could lead to a few storms with strong winds and even isolated small tornadoes.

Updated severe storm threat for tomorrow still showing a low-level risk mainly for our southern countes. With strong...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, March 1, 2020

The rest of the week, looks mainly mild and mainly dry. With models showing the rain trending further south.

