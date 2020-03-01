First Alert: An active pattern ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -First Alert: An active weather pattern ahead.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says that active weather is on the horizon for late this afternoon and this evening, until Monday night.
For today, the Heartland will stay mainly dry until late this afternoon and evening, when showers will begin to develop very quickly across the Heartland. Highs today will be above 60 in most areas. Gusty winds and increasing clouds, will make temperatures feel cooler. Wind gusts could exceed 30mph from this morning through this evening.
For tonight showers and thunderstorms will become widespread overnight. Thunderstorms should remain elevated, but severe weather is not a large threat.
Monday, looks dry for most of the day, until a weak weather system approaches by evening.
For Monday night, the Heartland is still under a marginal risk for severe weather. Models indicate that high shear values could lead to a few storms with strong winds and even isolated small tornadoes.
The rest of the week, looks mainly mild and mainly dry. With models showing the rain trending further south.
