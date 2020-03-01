De Soto man arrested for road rage stabbing incident

DE SOTO, Mo. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff, Dave Marshak, announced an arrest and charges in an apparent road rage and stabbing incident in De Soto.
The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28th, the area of Roberts Drive and Spring Drive in De Soto.
36-year-old Mark Casteel, of De Soto, is accused of beating and stabbing a 44-year-old De Soto man.
After the two shouted at each other, Casteel got out his stopped truck and knocked the victim and his girl friend off their stopped ATV.
Next Casteel allegedly assaulted the victim, punching him several times, then stabbed him in the neck with a knife.
The victim was flown to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.
Casteel was arrested later that night at a home in the 12600 block of Hyfield road in De Soto.
Casteel is charged with one count of assault 1st degree and armed criminal action.
He’s being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
