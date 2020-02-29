Two weeks until one year anniversary of western Kentucky tornado

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Almost a year ago a tornado ripped thru western Kentucky, hitting the hardest at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Church officials said it was a miracle that no one was hurt.
“We ask once again that you have your hand of protection over our entire community,” said Wes Conner, Pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Conner reflects on the tornado that tore through his church on March 14th, 2019.
“We are still remembering and giving praise to god that 40 of our preschool children were safe and sound, no one was hurt,” he said.
Conner said this unfortunate event brought the community closer.
“Our people have really come together. We’ve had a sense of unity and a sense of bonding. We have seen how the lord has brought us through this. We have had new families come into our congregation,” he said.
Conner said the church is almost back to where it was before the tornado.
“Over the past year we have seen our facility refurbished, repaired, new just about everything that was hit by the tornado with the exception of the sanctuary which was not salvageable,” he said.
He said severe weather season is near, but they are not afraid.
“The fact that we have gone through it and we experienced that very up close and personal. We now know how to be prepared for this and we know the steps to take,” Conner said.
Officials at the Paducah National Weather Service credit the staff at Mt. Zion.
“We came in a talk to some staff members after the event and how they quickly executed their tornado safety plan, got everybody in shelter and that was huge in being no injuries here,” said Rick Shanklin.
Conner said March 14th is a day in history for Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
“We don’t want the tornado of 2019 to define Mt. Zion Baptist Church and preschool. So, it’s part of us, it’s part of our identity it’s part of our history, but we are moving on from their and we thank god for it,” he said.
Severe weather season is near and officials want you to starting preparing. If you need a severe weather action plan you visit the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee website.
