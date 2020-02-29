Two injured in crash in Scott Co., Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a crash in Scott Co., Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Feb. 29 around 7:20 a.m. on US 61 about 3 miles north of Sikeston, Mo.
The report says, that a 15-year-old was driving when his car ran off the roadway and overturned.
The driver and a passenger a 20 year-old man where thrown from the vehicle.
Both were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, the passenger had serious injuries.
Neither the driver or the passenger where wearing a seat belt.
