Six arrested in Graves Co., Ky. after warrant served

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Six people have been arrested in Graves county Ky., they are facing drug and other charges.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 28 around 10:45 p.m. deputies conducted a warrant on Brad Bristoe 45, at a local Mayfield, Ky. motel.
Bruce Fowler, 33, Georgia and Jamey Phillips, 47, Oklahoma were also in the room where Bristoe had been staying. While speaking with the two, deputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the room. Both Phillips and Fowler were arrested on drug charges.
Bristoe was not found but during the investigation, deputies learned that Bristoe was staying at another motel in Mayfield.
When deputies went to that location and found Destiny Ballard, 21, Mayfield, Ky. she was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located on her person and she was additional charged with those offenses.
Deputies also found and arrested Bristoe at the second location as well as Russell Workman, 52, Franklin, Ky. and Tommi Moon, 40, Mayfield, Ky. who were found inside the room with Bristoe. Deputies also found more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
All were taken to the Graves County Jail were they face several charges. The Kentucky State Police also assisted in the arrests.
