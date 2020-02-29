Multiple charges after search warrant in Carlisle County, Ky.

CUNNINGHAM, Ky. (KFVS) - The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office conducted two search warrants on two homes on the 2000 block of State Road 849.
The deputies conducted the search warrants on Feb. 28 around 6 :30 p.m.
The search warrants came from a drug investigation by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. There had been several complaints received about the residences.
Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia were found at both residences.
While searching the property of one of the residences harvested deer were located in an outbuilding. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified and they responded to conduct a separate investigation.
James Lupton 40, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of Marijuana, and possession of drug Paraphernalia. He was also cited for two counts of license and permit violations, and two counts of illegal harvest of deer.
Another man Richard Henderson 72, was also cited on multiple charges.
