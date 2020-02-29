Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MISSING WOMAN-INDICTMENT
Missouri man charged with murder in wife's presumed death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Missouri man on first-degree murder and other charges in the disappearance of his Chinese wife, who has been missing since October and is presumed dead. Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight announced the indictment Friday against Joseph Elledge in the presumed killing of Mengqi Ji. Elledge has been in jail for months on charges accusing him of abusing and otherwise endangering his and Ji's 1-year-old daughter. His lawyer declined to comment about the new charges.
POLICE CHASE WRECK-DEATH
Woman hit by suspect fleeing from Kansas City police dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose car was hit by a suspect during a police chase in Kansas City has died. Kansas City police announced Friday that 38-year-old Rebecca White, of Raytown, had died. White and her 3-year-old daughter were stopped at a red light on Feb. 19 when an allegedly drunk man who was felling police went through an intersection and hit her car. Her daughter suffered serious injuries but survived. The fleeing driver, 32-year-old Miguel Ayala, has been charged with felony DWI and fleeing from police. Jackson County prosecutors said Friday it will review any new information regarding the case.
AP-US-ST.-LOUIS-OFFICER-SHOT
St. Louis officer gets 7 years in Russian roulette shooting
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis police officer accused of accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting. Nathaniel Hendren had been scheduled to go to trial March 23 on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, but pleaded guilty Friday. He was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, also a St. Louis police officer, at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere. Alix was off-duty at the time.
BC-DOG KILLED-CHARGES
Missouri man accused of dismembering dog
DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is charged with animal abuse involving torture and armed criminal action for allegedly killing a dog with a machete and leaving the dismembered body for his mother to find. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kaleb Reynolds of De Soto is accused of smoking methamphetamine prior to killing the dog on Feb. 17. The charges were filed Thursday. Police say Reynolds was angry with his mother and girlfriend and became even more enraged after smoking meth. Charges allege that Reynolds' dog jumped on him and Reynolds retrieved a machete from his yard and attacked the dog.
BC-CLINIC OWNER-BILLING FRAUD
Mental health clinic owner billed for therapy to dead woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The owner of a St. Louis-area mental health clinic has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for billing for therapy for a patient who was already dead. Naim Muhammad of St. Charles pleaded guilty in November to one count of making a false claim to Medicaid. He was sentenced Friday. In addition to the prison time, Muhammad must pay $366,185 in restitution to the Missouri Medicaid program. Muhammad was president of Community Behavioral Health when he billed the Missouri Medicaid program for mental health therapy services to a female patient who was actually deceased.
AP-US-WATER-POLLUTION-LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
International company settles EPA water pollution lawsuit
CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — An international company that manufactures commercial explosives will pay a $2.9 million penalty for discharging pollutants into waterways near Carthage and Louisiana, Missouri, under a proposed settlement of a lawsuit filed by the Environmental Protection Agency. The agency said Thursday the settlement with Dyno Nobel will require the company to make extensive improvements at both plants. The company makes explosives in Carthage and primarily makes ammonium nitrate and nitric acid at the Louisiana plant. In a lawsuit filed in 2019, the EPA alleged Dyno Nobel discharged excessive amounts of pollutants into Center Creek and the Mississippi River.
1991 KILLING-ARREST
Arrest made in 1991 killing of central Missouri teenager
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the 1991 shooting death of one of his classmates. Cole County authorities said Thursday that William Christopher Niemet is suspected of shooting 14-year-old Greg Jones, who disappeared in April 1991 from his home near Lohman. His body was found in June of that year near a branch of the Moreau River near Russellville. Niemet was 15 at the time. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said Niemet and Jones were classmates. Thompson and Sheriff John Wheeler would not say what prompted Niemet's arrest, or discuss circumstances around Jones' death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US STATES-MISSOURI
Missouri evaluates over 60 for new virus but none are ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are keeping tabs on several dozen people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk of exposure. But so far, no one in Missouri has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. State health officials sent several potential cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control for testing. On Thursday, the state health department said it received federal approval to run such tests its own health lab, which should speed up the results. State Health Director Randall Williams says the department's incident management team has been holding daily meetings about the virus.