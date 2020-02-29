First Alert: A sunny Saturday before rain moves in

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A sunny Saturday before rain moves into the Heartland.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says after a frosty morning, Saturday will turn out to be a nice day.
For today expect full sunshine and light winds, highs this afternoon will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.
For tonight a light winds will keep the Heartland warmer, lows are expected to stay above freezing.
Sunday looks to be warmer but clouds will increase, rain will develop by the afternoon and evening.
Brian says the beginning of March looks mild but wet, with periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms.
Monday, the Heartland is under a marginal risk for severe weather.
The Heartland can also expect excessive rainfall, Brian says we could see 1 to 3 inches of rain. After Wednesday, and the remainder of the week is looking fairly pleasant, with mainly dry and mild conditions from Thursday through the weekend.
