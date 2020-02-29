First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a cold, frosty morning….today is shaping up to be a pretty nice day in this region as a surface high moves over the Mississippi Valley. With full sunshine and light winds, it will be cool but pleasant with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 40s northeast to lower 50s southwest. Overnight a light southerly breeze should keep it a bit warmer (or less cold) with most overnight lows staying above freezing for a change. Sunday will be warmer….but with increasing clouds and southerly winds. By late afternoon or evening showers will likely be developing as we get into an unsettled and wet pattern to start March.
The first few days of March are looking mild but wet….with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms. SPC now has us included in the marginal risk area for Monday and Monday night….with strong shear and moderate instability expected. The other issue will be excessive rainfall as a front stalls in the region. Current QPF forecasts continue to push the heaviest rain (6+ inches) off to the southeast, thankfully, but we could still see 1 to 3 or so locally, so stay tuned. After Wednesday, the remainder of the week is looking fairly pleasant, with mainly dry and mild conditions from Thursday thru next weekend.
