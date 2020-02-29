First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The first few days of March are looking mild but wet….with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms. SPC now has us included in the marginal risk area for Monday and Monday night….with strong shear and moderate instability expected. The other issue will be excessive rainfall as a front stalls in the region. Current QPF forecasts continue to push the heaviest rain (6+ inches) off to the southeast, thankfully, but we could still see 1 to 3 or so locally, so stay tuned. After Wednesday, the remainder of the week is looking fairly pleasant, with mainly dry and mild conditions from Thursday thru next weekend.