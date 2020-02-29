First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Periods of showers and thunderstorms look likely from Sunday night into Monday night…though there may be a break for a while during the day Monday. SPC has us in a marginal risk of severe….shear looks pretty high but instability pretty meager….but occasionally we can get some isolated severe with this sort of set-up so bears watching. There is some good news beyond Monday, as models continue a trend of pushing the heavy rains off to the south of us. We’ll still be on the northern edge of a wet pattern so there still could be some wet weather at times Tuesday and Wednesday, but the heaviest rain looks to stay over the Dixie states so the flooding threat is decreasing. Farther out, it looks like a period of dry and very pleasant weather for the second half of next week!