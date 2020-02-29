Cape Catfish is seeking host families for the second season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish local baseball team is seeking host families to help players in need of a place to stay this summer.
Cindy Gannon the Asst. General Manager of the Cape Catfish says, “Well, right now we are in the process of trying to get host families that would like to take a Cape Catfish player and bring them home for the summer, and provide them with an opportunity to enjoy cape Girardeau and play baseball here in Cape.”
The Voss family hosted a player last year and reflected on what a great experience it was.
“You get the opportunity to open your home, and invite them in. Just like a member of your family and help them succeed during their summer playing baseball here in Cape Girardeau,” said John Voss.
Although families can take up to 3 players as new housemates, there are currently about 10 more players in need of housing.
To find out more about how you can host a Cape Catfish player, you can contact the Catfish office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.