Stoddard County man arrested on drug, firearm charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jeremy Lott for delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The sheriff’s office served a search warrant on Lott’s home and car as part of an extensive narcotics investigation into the distribution of meth in Stoddard County.
In Lott’s Bloomfield home, police found meth, marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.
A larger amount of meth, marijuana, prescription pills and a firearm were found in Lott’s car.
Police also arrested Darin Keith Pullum, William Barnett and Cassandra Hunsaker during the search warrant of Lott’s home on existing warrants.
Lott’s bond is cash only, set at $12,500.
Information learned during the investigation has lead to stolen property being found at a separate residence in rural Bloomfield.
The investigation is on-going and more arrests and charges are pending.
