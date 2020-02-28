SIU symposium to look at legal impact of Illinois’ recreational marijuana law

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A symposium at the Southern Illinois University School of Law will feature legal experts from around the country to look at the implications of the state’s recently enacted recreational marijuana laws.
Eleven speakers, including Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, will present their thoughts on marijuana-related topics during the conference at SIU Carbondale.
The March 19 SIU Law Journal Symposium “High-Stakes: Understanding the Implications of Legalizing Marijuana” will be in the law school auditorium.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the program will be from 8:30 to 5 p.m.
It is open to the public, but early online registration is suggested due to limited seating. You can click here to register.
Online registration is $40 and includes lunch, while registration for SIU students is free. Students must register, however, to be included in the lunch count.
According to the University, the SIU Law Journal is sponsoring the program and will publish papers from the symposium.
In 2019, Illinois became the 11th state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana; the first to approve it via legislative action compared with a voter ballot initiative.
In February 2020, the Illinois Department of Revenue reported the state collected nearly $10.5 million in combined cannabis taxes and sales taxes in January, the first month marijuana was legally available in Illinois.
Some of the topics that will be presented at the symposium include:
- Marijuana advertising
- Preventing abuse of cannabis industry equity programs
- Unintended consequences of the retail marijuana business
- Responding to regulatory action and discipline within the marijuana industry
- Proving marijuana impairment in the workplace and on the highway
- Lessons from tobacco control for marijuana legislation
- Cannabusiness ethics
- Continuing collateral consequences of expunged marijuana convictions
The symposium is aimed at several interest holders, including attorneys who need to understand “the legal and regulatory environment of the new law," said Cynthia L. Fountaine, SIU School of Law professor and a program moderator.
It can also be helpful to police, physicians, local government leaders and employees who need to understand how the new law affects what they do.
