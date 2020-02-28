Rain Moving Through During The Early Morning

Light rain with possibly a wet snow flake mixing in will fall this morning. Clouds have kept temps slightly warmer in the 30s to low 40s. Sun will shine for a while this morning, but there is another round of energy that will increase clouds and bring scattered light rain during the afternoon. It is possible that there may be an isolated thunderstorm but it any develops; it will not be severe. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s.