Rain Moving Through During The Early Morning

Light rain with possibly a wet snow flake mixing in will fall this morning. Clouds have kept temps slightly warmer in the 30s to low 40s. Sun will shine for a while this morning, but there is another round of energy that will increase clouds and bring scattered light rain during the afternoon. It is possible that there may be an isolated thunderstorm but it any develops; it will not be severe. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Full sun in the forecast for Saturday warming into the mid 50s. Clouds move in by Sunday with breezy winds picking up out of the south. However, temperatures rise into the low 60s. Next week Monday through Wednesday we will be tracking lots of rain. We will monitor the chance for stronger storms in portions of Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky and Tennessee Monday.
-Lisa
