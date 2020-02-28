Rain moves out this evening, sunshine returns Saturday

Rain chances will decrease as we move deeper into the evening and overnight hours. Bringing us a dry and sunny Saturday. It will still be chilly tonight with many areas dipping into the 20s. Lots of sunshine on Saturday will help our temperatures hit the 50 degree mark in many locations. Even warmer weather expected on Sunday, but winds will pick up too. Rain chances sneak back into the forecast by Sunday evening and continue into your Monday. Still watching for the potential of storms, along with areas of heavy rainfall early next week for our southeastern counties.