Public works crews work ahead of the rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland public works director said he’s sensitive to all the rain in the forecast.
That’s after the flood of 2019 kept crews working day and night for months.
City of Cape Girardeau public works crews spent today cleaning out drainage areas to get ahead of the rain.
Stan Polivick, City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Director, said they’ve worked all week doing maintenance and checks on the pump stations, grates and creek crossings.
He said they’re concerned about the rain, so it’s important to be prepared.
“Weather drives a lot of what we do. If there’s severe weather coming in, we have to be prepared beforehand, and if it causes any damage then we’re tied up doing the clean up afterwards. So weather’s a big factor that we watch every day, every week,” said Polivick.
While Polivick called it a mild winter so far in the Heartland, we’re still not in the clear. He hopes winter doesn’t hit us hard in March.
He said he’s also very concerned about an active flood season this year.
