New Cape Girardeau County courthouse expected to be finished in April

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The new Cape Girardeau County courthouse in Jackson, Mo is excepted to be finished in April of 2020.
Currently, flooring, paint, and courtroom furniture is being installed on the third floor.
This new building will house the State of Missouri 32nd District Court, and is large enough to hold all State of Missouri court employees.
This centralized location should be more efficient and convenient for citizens when working with the courts.
The new courthouse will replace the 1908 courthouse located in Jackson and the 1854 Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Funding to retire the bonds was approved by voters April 2015.
