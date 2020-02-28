MSHP requests public help with sexual assault investigation

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is seeking further information for an ongoing sexual assault investigation in the Lake of the Ozarks area.
In Jan., Carl Mort, 41, and Cassandra Wedeking, 39, of Overland Park, Kansas, were formally charged by the Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney with 1st degree rape, four counts of sodomy, and drug charges.
The charges were the result of an ongoing investigation that encompassed the entire Lake of the Ozarks region.
Division of Drug and Crime Control Investigators are requesting that anyone who has information about any sexual assaults that may have occurred over the past five years in the Lake of the Ozarks region to please come forward.
Both a male and a female suspect may have befriended the victim(s), provided alcohol/drugs before or after taking them to a boat, and then sexually assaulted them.
If you are a victim, possible witness, or can provide any further information about the potential crime(s) described, please contact the MSHP Troop F Criminal Unit at 573-526-6329, ext. 3632.
