McCracken County Sheriff’s Department seeking the public’s assistance in identifying theft suspects

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two theft suspects.
On the afternoon hours of Feb. 15, an unknown man and woman broke the locks to a change machine at the Saxonny Laundry Mat located on North Friendship Road.
Video surveillance shows the suspects using a tool to break the locks and steal the money.
They fled to an awaiting dark gray Ford F-150 crew cab truck. The truck had custom wheels that was being driven by a third accomplice.
