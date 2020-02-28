McCracken Co. is seeking the public’s help in recent suspected arson case

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Saturday night, McCracken County Deputies with Reidland-Farley and Lone Oak Fire Departments responded to a home fire in the 3100 block of Estes Lane in the Farley region.
When fighting the fire, fire personal reported the strong odor of gasoline coming from unburnt portions of the residence.
Through continued investigation, the fire was ruled as an arson.
Detectives are seeking additional information that will lead to the identity of the person responsible for starting this fire.
