Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FBI SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Man shot by FBI agent in Kansas City has died
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says a man who was shot by an agent in Kansas City has died. The agency said 35-year-old David William Irving was shot Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex. Spokesman Dixon Land announced Thursday that Irving had died, but he did not say if he died at the scene or later. Land says the shooting occurred as a task force was serving an arrest warrant. He did not provide any other details. No law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured. The FBI's inspection division is investigating the shooting.
1991 KILLING-ARREST
Arrest made in 1991 killing of central Missouri teenager
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the 1991 shooting death of one of his classmates. Cole County authorities said Thursday that William Christopher Niemet is suspected of shooting 14-year-old Greg Jones, who disappeared in April 1991 from his home near Lohman. His body was found in June of that year near a branch of the Moreau River near Russellville. Niemet was 15 at the time. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said Niemet and Jones were classmates. Thompson and Sheriff John Wheeler would not say what prompted Niemet's arrest, or discuss circumstances around Jones' death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US STATES-MISSOURI
Missouri evaluates over 60 for new virus but none are ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are keeping tabs on several dozen people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk of exposure. But so far, no one in Missouri has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. State health officials sent several potential cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control for testing. On Thursday, the state health department said it received federal approval to run such tests its own health lab, which should speed up the results. State Health Director Randall Williams says the department's incident management team has been holding daily meetings about the virus.
WIFE KILLED-CONVICTION
Man found guilty of killing wife shortly after son's funeral
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Kirksville man has been convicted of fatally shooting his wife hours after the funeral of their son, who committed suicide. An Adair County jury on Wednesday found Danny Welte guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2016 death of Echo Welte. She was shot in the parking lot of the Kirksville Days Inn after hours of arguing with her husband. The couple was in the midst of a divorce and had not spoken for several days until the funeral of their son. A man who tried to help Echo Welte said her husband ran up and shot her once in the back of the head.
SEDALIA KILLING-CHARGES
Kansas man charged in Sedalia man's death
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death during the weekend in Sedalia. Daniel Fernandez, of Kansas City, Kansas, is accused of killing Robert Fox Jr. on Saturday. Sedalia police say detectives established Fox owed money to someone in Kansas City, Kansas, stemming from illegal activity. On Saturday, Fox and others were inside a car when an altercation occurred and he was shot in the chest. He got out of the vehicle before it drove off and was found dead on the street. Fernandez also is charged with armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
PUBLIC DEFENDER WAIT LISTS-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: 4,600 on Missouri public defender 'wait lists'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have sued to end Missouri's use of public defender “wait lists,” a practice they contend deprives thousands of people of their right to court-appointed counsel. A petition filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Cole County seeks a court order forcing Missouri to immediately stop the practice by either appointing counsel or dropping charges against criminal defendants who have not been provided a defense attorney. It alleges that more than 4,600 individuals were on growing waiting lists for a defense attorney in Missouri, and about 600 of those are being held in pretrial detention without legal representation.
BOY SCOUT LAWSUIT-MISSOURI
Lawsuit filed against the Boy Scouts moves to federal level
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit that a sexual assault survivor and his mother filed against the Boy Scouts of America was moved to federal court last week amid the organization filing for bankruptcy. The Kansas City Star reports that the move comes after the family sued last year in Jackson County Circuit Court. It will now be in the U. S. District Court for Western Missouri. The lawsuit is one of many across the country against the organization alleging it had mishandled sexual abuse allegations over multiple decades. It was also filed against the Kansas-based Heart of America Council based and former assistant scoutmaster Terry A. Wright.
FORMER OFFICER-CHILD PORN SENTENCE
Former Joplin officer sentenced in child porn case
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole for receiving and distributing child pornography. Forty-four-year-old Gary McKinney also was ordered to be on supervised release for the rest of his life and he will be subject to sex offender registration after he leaves prison. McKinney pleaded guilty in August. He was a Joplin police officer for seven years until May 2006 and also worked in the Webb City and Duquesne police departments. Investigators found 506 images and 148 videos deemed child pornography on his phone.