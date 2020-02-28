Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-GAY RIGHTS
Kentucky governor defends photo posing with drag queens
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has defended a photograph of him posing with drag queens at a recent gay rights rally. He's accusing a Republican lawmaker of using homophobic tactics by displaying the photo at a recent campaign rally. The lawmaker accused Democrats of corrupting traditional values. Beshear is a Democrat. He said Thursday he would pose for the photo again. He says he was practicing his faith to treat everyone with respect. The lawmaker, state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, says his comments weren't directed at homosexuals. He says he objected to what the drag queens wore. One donned a KFC bucket crafted to look like a nun's habit.
PHOTOGRAPHER-GAY MARRIAGE
DOJ backs Kentucky photographer challenging gay rights law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is weighing in on a lawsuit filed by a Kentucky wedding photographer who is challenging a city ordinance. The ordinance in Louisville bans businesses from discriminating against gay customers. The Justice Department filed a “statement of interest” this week in federal court saying that the photographer, Chelsey Nelson, is likely to succeed on her claim. She sued Louisville city officials in November. In the suit she argued that the city's ordinance violated the First Amendment. Nelson has said she only wants to photograph the weddings of heterosexual couples.
KENTUCKY SCHOOL BOARD-LAWSUIT
Judge denies injunction sought by ex-school board members
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to undo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's action that reorganized the state school board. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove on Thursday denied a request for a preliminary injunction. It was sought by several members of the former board that Beshear disbanded on his first day in office in December. The new governor then recreated the board, fulfilling a campaign pledge. Van Tatenhove said that for the ousted members, the action seems “unfair" and a “terrible idea." He says they might be right, but he says the governor's actions “are not contrary to federal law."
VOTING RIGHTS-FELONS
Senate OK's bill to restore voting rights for some felons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has approved a proposal to restore voting rights for some felons who have completed their sentences. The Courier Journal reports the proposed constitutional amendment passed Thursday and heads to the House. If approved there, it would go on the November ballot. It would amend Kentucky's Constitution to allow felons to have their voting rights restored after serving full sentences, as long as they were not convicted of treason, sex crimes, violent crimes or crimes against children. It would be up to the legislature to determine how voting rights would be restored and if it would include a waiting period.
LOCAL TAXES-KENTUCKY
Proposal advances to give local governments more tax options
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House panel has advanced a proposal aimed at giving local governments more latitude in generating tax revenue to keep up with demands for services. The proposed constitutional amendment won initial approval Thursday. It heads to the full House. If added to the state's Constitution, it could eventually unlock tight restrictions on the types of taxes that city and county governments can levy to meet obligations. Supporters include groups representing local governments. The measure is opposed by the Kentucky Retail Federation. It says the constitutional change could lead to consumption-based taxes that it says would hurt consumers and retailers.
OPIOID LAWSUIT-WEST VIRGINIA
Judge postpones lawsuit over opioid prescriptions
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has postponed a lawsuit filed by residents of West Virginia and Kentucky that accuses pharmacies and doctors of negligently prescribing pain medication. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that West Virginia Judge Joseph Reeder issued an order last week canceling a trial scheduled to start March 9. Reeder ruled the residents must wait until after federal prosecutors conclude a criminal case against the owner of one pharmacy that was sued. Reeder's order said the pharmacist's Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination might be jeopardized if the lawsuit preceded the criminal trial, so the federal case should have priority.