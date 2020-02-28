KSP arrest Cadiz man on sexual abuse charges

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - Wednesday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 1 was contacted by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a possible sexual abuse allegation.
When Trooper John Gordon and Detective Cory Hamby arrived, they conducted multiple interviews of both witnesses and victims before obtaining an arrest warrant for Gideon Fisher, 55 of Cadiz, Kentucky.
Later that day, Gideon was interviewed and arrested.
He was charged with sexual abuse 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age.
Fisher was lodged on the Christian County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper John Gordon.
