Kentucky State Police remind drivers to share the road; announce two week enforcement blitz

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division announce a two-week enforcement blitz targeting aggressive driving behaviors.
The Kentucky State Police is kicking off the Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks Blitz, March 1. It will target drivers (both passenger car and commercial vehicle) who exhibit aggressive behaviors such as improper lanes changes, speeding, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and failure to yield the right-of-way.
According to KSP, in 2019, there were 6,147 crashes involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways resulting in 88 deaths.
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Director, Major Nathan Day, said the agency will use social media, radio and other forms of public outreach to educate the public on the dangers of aggressive driving.
