Kentucky officials to announce plan for severe weather preparedness

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An event on Severe Weather Preparedness will take place in West Paducah, Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.
A news conference will take place and several speakers will be in attendance, according to Kentucky Weather Service officials.
The meeting will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Officials said this was the site of Kentucky’s strongest tornado in 2019.
As we head into peak storm season from April to May, weather experts want to make sure people are prepared.
The event will cover severe weather preparation, including details about the tornado drill for our region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.