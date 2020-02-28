Jackson, Mo. suspicious deaths from January ruled ‘accidental overdoses’

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two suspicious deaths from January were ruled accidental overdoses.
According to Jackson Police Chief James Humphreys, toxicology results came back on a man and woman who overdosed on January 12. The cause of death for both was listed an accidental overdose of cocaine laced with fentanyl.
The Chief said the investigation is ongoing.
He said they ruled there’s no connection between these two deaths and a death the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating that happened at nearly the same time in Mississippi County.
However, he said there was a possibility that the deaths could be connected to a man’s death from drugs in Sikeston that happened around the same time.
