LIVE: Ill. public heath experts, Gov. Pritzker to discuss state’s plan to combat Coronavirus

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Public health experts are scheduled to discuss Illinois’ response to Coronavirus with Governor JB Pritzker on Friday morning, Feb. 28.
The discussion will take place in Chicago at the James R. Thompson Center at 10:45 a.m.
Prior to this meeting, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced they were the first state to test for the virus on Feb. 11.
In addition to the in-state testing, IDPH and the Illinois Poison Center set up a hotline for residents across the state to call if they have questions about the new coronavirus.
Residents in Illinois outside Chicago can call the hotline at 800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@illinois.gov. The number for Chicago residents is 312-746-4835 Monday through Friday during business hours and 311 during evenings, weekends or holidays, or email coronavirus@chicago.gov.
There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois.
The first confirmed case of 2019-nCov was a Chicago woman in her 60s had who returned from Wuhan, China.
The second case was the husband of the first case. He had not traveled overseas, but interacted with his wife after her return from China.
