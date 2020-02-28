First Alert: Light rain, possibility of wet snow through the morning

(KFVS) - Light rain with possibly a wet snow flake mixing in will fall this morning.
Lisa Michaels says clouds have kept temps slightly warmer in the 30s and 40s.
Sun will shine for a while this morning, but there is another round of energy that will increase clouds and bring scattered light rain during the afternoon.
It is possible that there may be an isolated thunderstorm but if any develops; it will not be severe. High temperatures today will be in the 40s.
We’ll have full sun in the forecast for Saturday with temps warming into the 50s.
Clouds move in by Sunday with breezy winds picking up out of the south. However, temperatures will rise into the 60s.
Next week Monday through Wednesday we will be tracking lots of rain. We will monitor the chance for stronger storms in portions of Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky and Tennessee Monday.
