First Alert Friday Forecast

Another period of wet, unsettled weather is likely from late Sunday thru early Wednesday as we start the month of March. Models are a bit faster with precip on Sunday, so we’ll likely see a few rain showers developing before sunset….along with gusty winds and increasing clouds. Rain will be likely on and off thru at least Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, most likely on Monday or Monday night. The severe threat looks relatively low currently. A bigger issue remains the threat of excessive rainfall, with some models showing about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall….iighter northwest to heavier southeast. Beyond Wednesday, a mild and drier pattern looks to end the week.