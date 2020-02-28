First Alert Friday Forecast

A quick-moving weather system brought a bit of rain and wet snow to the area early this morning. By daybreak it was pushing off to the southeast, but another disturbance is approaching from the northwest. Mainly sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds, gusty west winds and some widely scattered rain showers this afternoon and early evening. A few (non-severe) thunderstorms are also possible. After sunset the activity should fizzle and push off to the southeast, leading to clearing skies and seasonably cold overnight temps. Saturday looks like a relatively nice day, with mainly clear skies, light winds and afternoon highs just above 50.
Another period of wet, unsettled weather is likely from late Sunday thru early Wednesday as we start the month of March. Models are a bit faster with precip on Sunday, so we’ll likely see a few rain showers developing before sunset….along with gusty winds and increasing clouds. Rain will be likely on and off thru at least Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, most likely on Monday or Monday night. The severe threat looks relatively low currently. A bigger issue remains the threat of excessive rainfall, with some models showing about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall….iighter northwest to heavier southeast. Beyond Wednesday, a mild and drier pattern looks to end the week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.