2 dead in fatal Williamson County crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Illinois State Police, is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Herrin Road at Cundiff Cemetary Road at about 1:40 p.m today.
The crash resulted in the deaths of two people.
The Illinois State Police are conducting the Crash Reconstruction Investigation.
First responders from Carterville and Crainville assisted with the call.
Due to the early nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.
