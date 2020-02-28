Caruthersville, Mo. police identify 5 in assault, 1 remains at large

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Several people were arrested and one remains at large after an incident in Caruthersville, Missouri on Monday, Feb. 17.
According to city police, around 1:13 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Daeoc Road to an assault in progress that involved a large crowd of people.
When officers arrived, they said the crowd fled the area.
As they investigated, officers identified five suspects.
Danaja Webster, 20, was charged with three counts of assault. He has not been arrested at this time. His bond is set at $25,000.
Carl Carter, 22, was charged with assault and issued a $25,000 bond. He was arrested on an active warrant.
Victor Timothy, 25, was charged with assault and issued a $25,000 bond. Timothy turned himself in and posted bond on an active warrant.
Micah Rogers, 19, was charged with two counts of assault. He was issued a $25,000 bond. Rogers was arrested and posted bond.
A fifth person was issued a summons for simple assault and given a court date.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.