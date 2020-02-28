Carterville, Ill. woman sentenced for reckless homicide

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for reckless homicide.
Keona Taylor-McKenzie, 22, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash on July 23, 2017 that killed one of two juvenile passengers. It happened on North Marion Street in rural Carbondale.
On November 27, 2018, she entered an open plea of guilty to reckless homicide.
On Friday, February 28, after a contested sentencing hearing, the court sentenced Taylor-McKenzie to probation for a 30 months with conditions that require her to pay a fine, report regularly to probation, refrain from using alcohol, complete drug/alcohol treatment and testing, maintain employment, refrain from entering establishments that primarily sell alcohol and refrain from the use of cannabis.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, after finding that she had violated all of those terms of her probation, the court revoked her probation sentence and re-sentenced her to serve 2.5 years in the IDOC, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State’s Attorney Arryn Carson was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
