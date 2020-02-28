Carbondale police investigating strong armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a strong armed robbery early on Friday morning.
Carbondale police say they responded to the 300 block of S. Marion Street around 1:13 a.m. They say three male suspects approached the victim and one of them took the victim’s wallet.
The same suspect allegedly punched the victim as he tried to retrieve his wallet.
All three suspects then ran from the area.
Police say the victim sustained minor injuries, which did not require medical treatment.
The first suspect is described as a man who was 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with a thin build and a long dreadlock-style hairstyle. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and sandals.
The second suspect was described as a man who was 5-feet, 4-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a white jacket with a green hood.
The third suspect was described as a woman who was 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with a heavy build and a long dreadlock hairstyle. She was wearing a white puffy jacket and grey pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Carbondale police at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.
