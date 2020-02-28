Bass Pro Shop donates waders, boots to southeast Mo. class

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland high school got the opportunity to take an agricultural trip to the Ozarks.
Rylyn Small’s conservation class at East Prairie high school received grants and donations from Bass Pro Shops so his students could learn about fly fishing.
The box store donated 25 waders and 25 new pairs of Cabela’s boots for the class to take on their fishing excursion.
“The kids just had a blast. It was like the first time that they ever put the waders on and got in the water and was using their fly rods," Small said.
The conservation class is now in its second year at the school and is a great way to teach students outside of the classroom.
Currently, almost half of the student body is enrolled in an agricultural class.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.